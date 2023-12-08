There are a number of reasons to be wary of our coal-fired power | Eco News

Regarding fine particle (PM2.5) air pollution, Dr Ben Ewald, a senior lecturer at University of Newcastle School of Medicine and Public Health, wrote: "There is a substantial health burden including deaths, new cases of diabetes, and babies born with low birth weight due to the fine particle air pollution arising from burning coal for electricity generation in NSW. The best estimate of the annual burden is 279 premature deaths, 361 people who develop diabetes, and 233 underweight babies .... People dying this year will have been affected by air quality over many years, so removing the air pollution would result in a gradual rather than immediate improvement in health." (November 2018.)