Repeat offender nabbed after driving at night with only fog lights on

An unlicensed driver attracted police attention in Orange when she drove at night with only her fog lights on.
Mona Jones of Kurim Avenue was not present in Orange Local Court on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
It was not the first time the 23-year-old has been charged with a driving offence.
Jones has also never had a driver's licence, according to documents supplied to the court.
About 10.40pm on October 22, 2023, she was driving north on Glenroi Avenue without her headlights on.
Police noticed the lack of headlights and that the fog lights were on.
Jones stopped at the 7Eleven petrol station on Glendoi Avenue and the police approached her.
She could not produce her driver's licence and checks revealed she's never had a licence.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the information that was supplied by police and decided to sentence her in her absence.
"She was here last year for the same offence. Parkes last year: same offence," he said.
"Her driving record doesn't help her, her criminal record is especially unhelpful."
Mr Day convicted Jones in her absence and fined her $550.
He also disqualified her driver's licence for 12 months.
