Philanthropic pursuit: council's plan to invite support for cultural assets

MAYOR Jess Jennings has proposed a new charitable fund in an effort to streamline donation opportunities for Bathurst's cultural assets.
Currently, Bathurst Regional Council has tax-deductible gift recipient (DGR) status for seven cultural and community assets across the city.
Each one is operated individually, and it is hoped that the Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund can be established to bring these seven separate donation vehicles under one single umbrella policy.
The charitable fund has been pitched in a mayoral minute, due to be discussed and determined at council's ordinary meeting on December 13, 2023.
In the report, Cr Jennings explains that "Australia has a growing culture of philanthropy", and this new charitable fund would support that.
"The dollar value of philanthropy is growing in Australia, although the number of donors has declined slightly over the past decade," he said.
"Nevertheless, a key trend in philanthropy is that more personalised donor experiences are becoming more popular, as is flexibility in the choice of projects to donate to.
"The Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund offers donors a personalised connection with council across an array of interests for the betterment of the Bathurst community."
Under the proposed Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund, donors can specify which area of council operations they wish to support to directly benefit the Bathurst community in the manner of their choosing.
Donors can have their contribution publicly recognised, or choose to remain anonymous.
DGR status applies to the Bathurst Library, the Railway Museum, Chifley Home, Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, the National Motor Racing Museum, the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, and Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Cr Jennings said contributions are a generous donation to the betterment of Bathurst that goes beyond the specific activity donors wish to support.
He also noted 10 motivations behind giving, which have been highlighted in research by the Australian government's Productivity Commission.
The list includes personal experience, heritage, and a desire to make a difference.
