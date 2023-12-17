'This tops the lot': Parsons excited by NSW Country selection

BEN Parsons will have opportunity to represent his state for the first time next month after being named in the NSW Country team to take part in the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It's an exciting moment in the career of the former NSW Premier Cricket first grade player, who hadn't even played for the Western Zone opens side prior to the news.
Parsons was due to take part in the recent NSW Country Championships carnival in Orange, but that event never even got off the ground, as rain affected the entirety of the tournament.
That forced state selectors to go off recent form prior to the carnival, and Parsons' experience last season in Sydney Premier Cricket first grade would have no doubt played a major factor.
Earning a place in the state squad came as a big surprise to Parsons.
"I wasn't expecting it at all, especially after the week we had in Orange where every game got washed out, but I'm very excited for the carnival in January and it'll be a great honour to represent the Bush Blues," he said.
"This selection probably tops the lot of my achievements. It's right up there with playing first grade in Sydney but I've never had an opportunity to represent my state at a national carnival before so I'm very excited for that experience."
Parsons came back to St Pat's Old Boys for the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season following his time with Gordon Cricket Club in Sydney.
He had made great strides with his bowling during his time in the state's premier competition but has loved being back around familiar faces in Bathurst.
"I'm really enjoying being back at Pats. We've got a great bunch of blokes there at the moment and guys are starting to find a bit of form which is a good sign going into the second half of the season," he said.
"The season has been going well. I feel like I'm bowling well and with a good rhythm. I've been batting in a different position this year compared to what I have done in the past which has been a challenge to change my batting style to fit the role but it's something that I'm enjoying."
Parsons is one of two Western players to make the NSW Country team, along with Gilgandra's Matt Everett, who also made the side last season alongside Bathurst's Nic Broes.
Parsons said it's great to have a familiar face there, and he'll be looking forward to seeing what the rest of the team are capable of.
"I obviously know Matty Everett as we were Western teammates and have seen how destructive he can be with the bat.
"I've also played against a few of the other guys but don't know them well. I'm trying not to go in with expectations of players but know that they've been picked because they are good enough to play a role to help the team."
The Australian Country Cricket Championships take place in Newcastle from January 3 to 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.