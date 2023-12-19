Full speed ahead: Big jump in passengers on rail routes through Bathurst

TRAVEL on the two regional train routes that run from Sydney through Bathurst is up by one-third on last year, according to the NSW Government.
The average monthly patronage on the XPT service that snakes its way out to Dubbo and back (via Bathurst's Keppel Street station) was more than 8000 this year - part of a renaissance in train travel.
The new figures also confirm the popularity of the Broken Hill route, which the Advocate reported earlier this year is attracting more Bathurst passengers.
Figures released by NSW TrainLink show the average monthly patronage for the Sydney to Broken Hill trip this year was 800 - up 64 per cent on 2021 (which was affected by COVID) and up 37pc on 2022.
The Broken Hill service going west arrives in Bathurst mid-morning on a Monday and takes about 10 hours to get to the Silver City after it leaves the Keppel Street station.
Transport for NSW told the Advocate earlier this year that 128 passengers had departed from Bathurst and alighted at Broken Hill in 2022 and, as of August 2023, 172 people had already made the same journey from the Keppel Street station.
Meanwhile, the NSW TrainLink figures for the XPT service from Sydney to Dubbo, via Bathurst, show an average monthly patronage for 2023 of 8100 - 85pc higher than 2021 and 30pc higher than 2022.
The NSW Government says patronage on all long-distance regional train services has steadily increased, attributing the lift in demand to factors including an advertising campaign which has generated more than 14,000 bookings in under two months and rail's appeal during cost-of-living pressures.
"People are recognising that it is a unique, cost-effective way to sit back and enjoy the ride, taking in the stunning scenery out the window, without the stress of driving or catching a plane," Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison said.
She said train passengers are "able to visit the buffet and stretch their legs, get on and off at multiple stops, breaking up their journey or visiting more places in regional NSW and Australia".
Sydney Trains' then-chief Howard Collins - who is now the co-ordinator-general for Transport for NSW - talked to the Western Advocate about the state of rail in this region when he arrived in the Central Tablelands on the XPT back in 2019.
"Part of our plan is to try to re-engage with the community that we left behind all those years ago when they shut down stations, but also look at providing more hub and spoke services from regional towns like Bathurst and Orange to serve the local community," he said at the time.
"And we're already seeing people take day trips to go shopping by jumping on the XPT and making a short stop to Orange or Bathurst and then getting one back in the afternoon."
Mr Collins has since been an interested observer of the restoration of the Tarana station, east of Bathurst, which is a stop on the two Bathurst Bullet daily return services to Sydney.
THE western line that runs through Bathurst is set to get almost $130 million worth of improvements - but it's not clear exactly how the money will be spent.
The Minns state government's first budget, released back in September, included $127.5 million for projects to improve capacity on the Main West Rail Line, which runs from Sydney to Dubbo.
The Western Advocate asked Transport for NSW at the time if it could provide more information on the planned projects and a timeline for their completion.
A spokesperson said the $127.5 million "is a forecast spend for planning, project development and delivery" for stage three of the Main West Rail Line Capacity Enhancement Program.
"Future projects on the rail line to be considered for Stage 3 are currently undergoing strategic design and planning works," the spokesperson said.
"All projects are subject to a business case to determine project feasibility.
"Once complete, available funding will be allocated to the delivery of these projects and they will be announced by the NSW Government."
Previous projects were a crossing loop (an overtaking lane for trains) three kilometres south of Rydal Railway Station and a crossing loop to the immediate west of Georges Plains Railway Station.
