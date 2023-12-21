Diamonds are forever: couple with 'bond' that can't be broken tie the knot

WHEN Rachael Withers first attended a camping trip to Dargle in 2010, she had no idea that she would be meeting her future husband.
Sharing a love of music and the television series, Scrubs, Rachael and Mitchell Dresser just clicked, but it wasn't until 13 years later that the pair would end up marrying.
The annual camping trip quickly became a favourite time of year for the both of them, who always looked forward to catching up with each other.
And, for the six years prior to the couple officially dating, this would be the only time that they would spend together each year.
But, it was enough to realise that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, and it came as no shock to all those who attended the annual trip, when the pair finally announced their relationship in 2017.
And, five years later the couple were engaged on November 17, 2022.
Rather than popping the question, Mitchell pulled out a ring when Rachael asked if what she was wearing looked okay before they were heading to a local event.
"Yeah," he said.
"But this would make it look better."
They were then officially engaged, and had created a bond that could never be broken.
This bond ended up being a central theme to their wedding day, which was tailored to suit Mitchell's love of a certain movie franchise, and Rachael's desire to walk down the red carpet.
On November 25, 2023, Rachael's wishes came true, and she was able to walk down the aisle with a red carpet under foot, and meet her future husband at their James Bond themed wedding.
Both the ceremony and reception were held at the Bathurst Goldfields, and the grand venue proved to be the perfect place for their black-tie nuptials.
Before Rachael was able to meet her husband at the altar in her elegant and timeless, V-neck satin gown, first, her bridesmaids made their way down the runway.
The bridesmaids, Jasmine Whiteman, Madeleine Goss, Jazlyn Richards and Caitlin Devine wore classic black dresses in different styles from Azazi online.
The groom wore a grey suit from Bent Threads, to tie in with the theme of the day, and was joined by his groomsmen, Matthew Bertolin, James Kennedy, David Withers and Michael Breen.
The pair exchanged vows, and Rachael was lawfully pronounced as Mrs Dresser.
Following the ceremony, which was customised to suit the couple by celebrant Nicci from Say I Do with Nicci, the couple were joined by family and friends for the reception.
These family members included the bride's parents, Vicki and Gordon Withers, and the groom's parents, Jo and Ray Dresser.
Their parents, along with the majority of guests in attendance, and the groom himself, were all astonished when the bride pulled off a massive surprise mid-reception.
Leaving the audience mesmerised, Rachael had changed into a white suit and performed her rendition of the song Skyfall by Adele, just another way in which the wedding married with the James Bond theme.
And there to capture every minute of both the ceremony and reception was Matthew Harper Photography. Some of these amazing moments are featured above.
Following the wedding, the couple travelled to Melbourne to celebrate a mini-moon, but have plans in the works to jet to Japan or the United States for a formal honeymoon in early 2024.
Until then, they intend to enjoy life as newlyweds from their Bathurst home, where they plan to stay for the foreseeable future.
