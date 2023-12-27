Location identified for long-awaited Aboriginal health service for Bathurst

BATHURST has taken a big step towards having its own Aboriginal Medical Service.
Bathurst Regional Council has given in-principle approval to the Bathurst Aboriginal Health Service Advisory Group (BAHSAG) to lease the Kelso Community Hub, where it would establish the new medical service.
The newly-formed group is working with the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service to secure operational and program funding, staff and governance support to secure a Bathurst Aboriginal Health Service.
BAHSAG wants to lease the Kelso Community Hub at a reduced rate until funding can be sourced, with the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service to auspice the partnership until then.
Under the model, BAHSAG would have exclusive use of the Kelso Community Hub, but will continue to allow third party hirers access.
BAHSAG would manage the buildings, but not the parkland or the sportsground surrounding the hub.
If the group's funding bid is successful, it would enter into a leasing arrangement with council.
Council agreed to provide in-principle approval at its December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting.
Mayor Jess Jennings had flagged his desire to bring an Aboriginal health service to Bathurst earlier in 2023.
Bathurst is the only community in NSW with a significant Aboriginal population that does not have its own Aboriginal health service, and he said this kind of facility was long overdue.
He was glad to see the potential lease of the Kelso Community Hub had the support of the council.
"I'm feeling very positive and I know that our whole council is 100 per cent behind it, councillors and staff, and it's just a matter of making it happen," Cr Jennings said.
"I'm hopeful that the auspicing process is smooth and we get something established, hopefully, around the middle of next year."
If the Bathurst Aboriginal Health Service can be established, he said it would put much-needed medical services in an accessible location for the people who can benefit from them most.
"Kelso has a substantial Aboriginal population and they need health services just like anyone else, and the fact that we haven't had one up until now kind of beggars belief," Cr Jennings said.
"It is long overdue and it will be a great community asset for not just the Aboriginal community, but the whole community, because the GP services and the like can be accessed by anyone.
"I think in other areas it can be up to 40 per cent non-Aboriginal clients, and all of Kelso could do with the health services injection."
Having an Aboriginal health service operating from the Kelso Community Hub would also be of financial benefit to council.
At the moment, council is looking at ways to save money and increase its income amid growing financial pressure.
Leasing the Kelso Community Hub makes that council-owned asset more financially sustainable.
"This is actually turning an asset which is, from council's financial point of view, an asset which is struggling financially to certainly cover costs, and having a viable commercial business lease in there, even if it's on favourable terms to start with, is a great result for the asset from a financial sustainability perspective," Cr Jennings said.
He is hopeful that the Bathurst Aboriginal Medical Centre could be established and operating by mid 2024, but he said there are a lot of moving parts that could delay that.
