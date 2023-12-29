Saints' big decision at season's start is reaping rewards

ST PAT'S Old Boys made the tough call at the start of the Bathurst District Cricket Association season to cut back from two Presidents Cup teams to one.
The move is paying off, with the Saints currently leading the second grade and Presidents Cup competitions at the mid-season break.
Their second grade side has dropped just one game while their unbeaten Presidents Cup team has a dominant lead in their competition.
Second grade skipper Scott Traves said fielding just one team in each grade has given the club a solid boost at the senior level.
"We're liking how things are going at the moment," he said.
"Our second grade was a bit of a mess last year and we probably had too many players in the one Presidents Cup side so we made the bold decision to pull one of them and put a few more guys back up into second grade.
"That moves seems to have been justified."
The move means a couple of younger players have had to make the move between grades but Traves said they're handling the atmosphere very well.
"We've got young Grayson Jacobson up in second grade this year and Flynn [Waddell] has finished his school cricket for the time being, so he's been a great addition," he said.
"Damien Morgan has come back to play for us this year after having a few seasons off. He's been a big plus for us."
Pat's came into the Christmas break on the back of an important win over defending champions City Colts.
A big unbeaten 162 run partnership between Waddell (80 not out) and Morgan (73 not out) led their side to victory.
"They batted the last 20 overs and put on 160 so that's pretty encouraging for the rest of the year," Traves said.
"We probably haven't had the same side week in and week out but that's the joy of second grade. That happens when first grade pinches a few and then others are out.
"But it's great to have a core group of players who have been there week in and week out."
There's a small breakaway group at the top of the second grade table.
Pat's (22 points) lead ahead of Rugby Union (20) and last year's runners-up Centennials Bulls (18) with a four point break back to Bathurst City Redbacks Langford.
Meanwhile the Saints Presidents Cup team (32 points) have a big 10 point buffer over next closest side City Colts.
