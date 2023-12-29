Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Highway remains closed after two die, a dozen are injured in horror holiday crash

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated December 29 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

5.30PM UPDATE

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.