Highway remains closed after two die, a dozen are injured in horror holiday crash

5.30PM UPDATE
THE Great Western Highway remains closed after a horror five-vehicle crash earlier this afternoon.
Live Traffic's advice is that police investigations are expected to take several hours and that emergency services, the Crash Investigation Unit, Transport for NSW and a tow truck are on the scene.
Diversions remain in place for westbound and eastbound traffic, taking drivers through Wallerawang and close to Portland.
The electronic alert sign over the highway between Bathurst and Kelso was warning motorists about the highway crash this afternoon.
EARLIER
TWO people are dead and around a dozen others injured in a holiday season tragedy following a horror five-car crash on Friday.
Emergency services are currently on scene at a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Great Western Highway.
Emergency services responded to reports of a five-vehicle crash about 15km north of Lithgow at about 12.50pm on December 29.
Two people have been confirmed dead and approximately a dozen others are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for various injuries.
At least two helicopters attended the scene.
A Westpac Rescue chopper from Newcastle flew in, as did the Toll Rescue helicopter from Orange. It has landed at the Westmead Hospital.
Officers from Chifley Police District have established a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions and is expected to remain a crime scene for a considerable amount of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Westbound: Barton Ave, Pipers Flat Rd, Range Rd, Great Western Hwy.
Eastbound: Range Rd, Pipers Flat Rd, Barton Ave, Great Western Hwy,
