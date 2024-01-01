Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

'He's pretty relaxed': Meet little Zion, Bathurst's first baby of 2024

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated January 1 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEET the little bundle of joy who is the first baby born in Bathurst in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.