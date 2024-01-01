'He's pretty relaxed': Meet little Zion, Bathurst's first baby of 2024

MEET the little bundle of joy who is the first baby born in Bathurst in 2024.
Zion Steven Morgan, the son of McKaylor Dixon and Steven Morgan, arrived just after midnight, at 12.24am.
Baby Zion weighed in at 8lb 7ozs, and was 53cm long. He is the first baby for Mr Morgan, and a baby brother for Zylah, 7, and Zeke, 2.
And while he was the first baby for Bathurst, he still arrived a little late; his due date was December 29, 2023.
Proud dad Mr Morgan said while little Zion delayed his arrival, once he was born, there were celebrations all around.
He said it was exciting to have the first baby born for 2024.
"I'm overwhelmed," he said.
Mr Morgan said Ms Dixon thought baby Zion would come earlier than his due date.
"We both did, actually. He was giving her a little bit of pain, and all that stuff, so we thought he would be born sooner."
Mr Morgan said Ms Dixon actually went to hospital in the early stages of labour on Saturday night, December 30.
"So it was a pretty long labour.
"She went to the hospital Saturday night and stayed there Saturday and Sunday, and the baby came Monday."
But Mr Morgan said Ms Dixon is already up and walking around and feeling okay.
"She's pretty excited to have the first baby for 2024," he said, adding Zylah and Zeke were also stoked to have a new sibling.
He said Zylah and Zeke were yet to see Zion early Monday morning, but were looking forward to meeting him.
They got a phone call to say Zion had been born, but were still asleep on Monday morning.
"They are pretty excited," he said.
Mr Morgan said the family will probably get home from hospital on Monday.
"McKaylor is looking forward to getting home."
As for baby Zion? Despite the fanfare that came with being the first baby born in Bathurst in 2024, he'd spent the morning sleeping.
"I bathed him this morning. He's pretty relaxed, not too sooky, so that's a good thing," Mr Morgan said.
