Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Our Business

The brothers helping Aussie battlers look and feel good, all in the name of a mate

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated January 3 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Beau and Zac London were playing around with a face mask during COVID lockdown, they never expected it would lead to a thriving business and national media coverage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.