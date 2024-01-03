Bowlers end the year with some cracking contests

Wednesday December 27
Game No. 1: By scoring 3 shots on the 6th end, Skip. Robert Lindsay, Paul Rodenhuis and Grant Brunton led ( For the first and last time in this game.) 5 shots to 4 shots over Skip.Garry Hotham, John McDonagh and Daniel Prasad, who then 16 shots to 12 shots after the 16th end. Team Hotham then showed their supremacy scoring 10 shots to One shot against Team Lindsay After the 21st end. ( The Ends were won by Team Hotham 12 ends to 9 ends.)
Game No 2: This game of Lawn Bowls was possibly the " Game of the Day." as the scores were level on 3 occasions, 7 shots all on the 6th end, and13 shots all on the 15th end, then 18 shots all on the 21st end. Then, Skip. Alby Homer, Paul Rapley and Judy Rodenhuis on the 22nd end scored the winning shot to be victorious winning 19 shots to 18 shots against Skip. David English, Alan Clark and Margaret Miller. ( The Ends were won by Team English 12 ends to 10 ends. )
Game No.3: By scoring 2 shots on the 2nd end, Skip. Ian Schofield, Ian Shaw and Annette Myers led ( For the first and last time in this game.) 2 shots to One shot over Skip.Kevin Miller, Jack Smith and Bruce Rich, who then won 7 consecutive ends to lead 14 shots to 2 shots over Team Schofield, who fought back scoring 12 shots to 9 shots over Team Miller, who defeated Team Schofield 23 shots to 14 shots after the 21st end.
Saturday December 30
On a magnificent Summers' afternoon for playing Lawn Bowls at "The Greens on William." Thirty very keen Bowlers celebrated their last time to play Lawn Bowls for 2023 on a wonderful afternoon at the City.
It was great to have two of the best Ladies Bowlers from our sister Club, Bathurst Majellan playing here at the City today. Both these Lady Bowlers have been the Ladies " A " Champions of ' Yesteryear." at the Majellen. A very warm welcome to Merle and Sue. Also Sue, a former member of the City Ladies Club and was their "A " Grade Ladies Champion Bowler.
Game 1: After the 6th end, Skip. Robert Lindsay and Paul Rapley were leading 4 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Robert Bourke and Neville Townsend ( Welcome back Neville.) who scored a magnificent 6 Shots on the13th end to level the scores at 12 shots all. Then by scoring 3 shots on the 17th end they levelled the scores at 16 shots all with Robert and Paul. Who then scored 4 shots to 3 shots to be successful against Robert and Neville, 20 shots to 19 shots after the 21st end. In a great game of Lawn Bowls.
Game No. 2: By beginning brilliantly, Skip. Bryan Bromfield and James Nau led 12 shots to 3 shots after the 9th end against Skip. Ray Fitzalan and Ian Shaw. Then after the 13th end Bryan and James led 19 shots to 6 shots over Ray and Ian, who finished the best scoring 12 shots to 4 shots, but, Bryan and James won 23 shots to 18 shots over Ray and Ian after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: In this game one of our Bowling Clubs' most consistent Lawn Bowlers, at present, President and Skip. Garry Hotham and Trevor Kellock, really took charge from this game from the 1st end, as they were leading 18 shots to 4 shots after the10th end against Skip. Ray Noonan and Margaret Miller. Then by scoring 9 shots to 8 shots, Garry and Trevor were victorious 27 shots to 12 shots over Ray and Margaret, after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: After the 6th end, Skip. Chris. Stafford, Jack Smith and Annette McPherson were just leading 5 shots to 4 shots against Skip. Ian Schofield, Sue Murray and Bruce Rich, who were just down 9 shots to 11 shots after the 12th end. Then, Team Stafford scored 9 shots to 7 shots to defeat Team. Schofield by 20 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: Beginning very well, Skip. Norm.Hayes, Paul Rodenhuis and Barry McPherson were leading 10 shots to 4 shots after the 7th end over Skip.Anthony Morrissey, Merle Stephens and Michael Hope. After the 14th end, Team Hayes led by 16 shots to 6 shots over Team Morrissey, who then scored 13 shots to 7 shots, but still were defeated by Team Hayes 23 shots to 19 shots in a great game of Lawn Bowls after the 21st end.
Game No. 6: After the 6th end Skip. Denis Oxley, John McDonagh and Flynn Armstrong led 5 shots to 2 shots over Skip.Kevin Miller, Grant Brunton and Judy Rodenhuis, who won the next 5 consecutive ends, scoring 12 shots to lead 14 shots to 5 shots against Team Oxley, who then won the next 5 consecutive ends scoring 8 shots to be just down 13 shots to 14 shots after the 16th end and then by scoring 3 shots to 2 shots, Team Oxley drew level with Team Miller 16 shots all after the 21st end.
Our Bathurst City Bowling Clubs' President, Garry Hotham wishes all our Club Executives, Members and Visitors a very Prosperous and a very Safe New Year and another great New Year for Lawn Bowling will commence at " The Greens on William " at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 3rd January,2024.
Congratulations to all our Matchroom Selectors, who throughout 2023 did great work in their weekly Team selections.
Farewell to playing Lawn Bowls at "The Greens on William" for 2023, which was a wonderful year for playing Lawn Bowls with our wonderful City Bowlers members and Visitors at the the City.
