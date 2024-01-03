Bowlers end the year with some cracking contests

Game 1: After the 6th end, Skip. Robert Lindsay and Paul Rapley were leading 4 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Robert Bourke and Neville Townsend ( Welcome back Neville.) who scored a magnificent 6 Shots on the13th end to level the scores at 12 shots all. Then by scoring 3 shots on the 17th end they levelled the scores at 16 shots all with Robert and Paul. Who then scored 4 shots to 3 shots to be successful against Robert and Neville, 20 shots to 19 shots after the 21st end. In a great game of Lawn Bowls.