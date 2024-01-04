Here comes the sun: Locals invited to join choir for special dawn Sea of Sound event

WANT an experience at Wahluu like no other?
Then sign up for the Sea of Sound's Sunrise at Wahluu and join a once-in-a-lifetime choral experience on Sunday, January 21.
The event, which will occur under the direction of Bathurst musicians Smith & Jones, will not only feature the choir, but the sounds of two Swiss alphorns sending out a sea of sound to the town below.
Featuring new work and a choral arrangement of Dolly Parton's Light Of A Clear Blue Morning, the event will be timed so that participants welcome the sunrise for the final day of the festival.
Abby Smith, who is part of Smith & Jones, invited everyone to be part of the experience.
"Community members are invited to sign up to be part of this event through the [BMEC] website," she said.
"The ability to read music is helpful, but not essential. Individual learning as well as rehearsals will take place in the weeks leading up to the event.
Ms Smith said Smith & Jones were commissioned to write a 10-minute choir piece or series of choir pieces that could be performed at dawn on top of Wahluu.
"So we've written these three movements - twilight, midnight and dawn - and it's a chance for the whole community to be involved in something, singing in a group," she said.
"We've written all the music and anyone can learn the parts. This is a chance for the community to come together and learn these songs and sing them as part of a really beautiful project.
"Sing as part of a group, choir, all together."
Ms Smith said interest in the project was strong.
"It is looking at getting close to 100 singers; we've had 65 sign up officially and many more who haven't registered yet."
She said it was a case of the more the merrier and said people can still sign up.
Singers are asked to learn their parts before rehearsals.
"We won't be technically teaching the parts. There will be three rehearsals, but it's really about people learning in their own time the part that suits them best and coming to rehearsals ready to go," she said.
If people are interested, Ms Smith said they can register at the BMEC website, www.BMEC.com.au
"That is the best way ... all the info, the sheet music, the recordings are all there. It's just a matter of registering and learning the parts."
She said she was really looking forward to the event, which she said was unique for the Sea of Sound festival.
"As far as I know, the festival has never commissioned a piece like this before.
"This has pushed our boundaries by what we see as our music ... me re-learning how to write sheet music and how to write for many voices. It has been a really, really interesting and challenging project to work on.
"To be on Wahluu at any time is always incredible, but to be there at dawn singing in a group singing songs written specifically for that place and for that event, I'm pretty excited."
