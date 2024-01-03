'Last year was a struggle': CSU on hunt for coach to lead their 2024 bid

CSU Mitchell Rugby's men's first grade side are determined to put a dreary 2023 Central West Rugby Union season behind them by finding an experienced coach to lead them in their next campaign.
The Mustards are currently on the hunt for a new mentor to lead their 2024 New Holland Cup campaign, following a year where the team didn't have a consistent leader from pre-season through to the final week.
CSU won just one of their 12 games in a season that was ravaged by injuries.
Club president Joseph Fajloun said it's vital that the team can get an experienced coach at the helm to get things back on track.
"Last year was a bit of a letdown and a struggle. It took a lot out of us, especially through the middle of the season where we were picking up a lot of injuries," he said.
"We'd love to have someone to come and help us get on track, especially because of how important country rugby is at the moment and how much it's dying down.
"The last thing we want to see for rugby in the Central West is to lose a Bathurst side because you lose a fair bit of competition there."
Things have been in a state of flux for the uni side since the departure of David Conyers at the end of the 2022 season.
Fajloun said replacing the experience of Conyers is a near-impossible task but he's hopeful there's good signs ahead for the team.
"We want to get someone experienced. Everyone in Central West Rugby knows that Dave Conyers, who coached for 20-odd years and was a player for the club before that, has more experienced than anyone in the region
"He's coached around the world. He's been everywhere, that man. As soon as he left we knew it was going to be a hard year - though we didn't expect it to be as hard as it was."
Fajloun said finding a coach is especially important for 2024, given what this year specifically means to the club.
"We have our five year reunion for our 2019 grand final team, the 20 year anniversary of our first and second grade teams that won and it's also 50 years since our first one," he said.
"It's going to be a big year. We want to see some good rugby out there and we want to get all the old boys and girls back around and have them enjoy their time around the club.
"This club has a long and proud history and we want that history to keep being written."
There's still good signs for the team ahead of their winter campaign.
Some early recruiting and strong player retention gives the club some confidence early in the year.
"We only have four of five boys who are leaving and a couple of others have decided to quit based on injuries," Fajloun said.
"That's fine, because the last thing we want is to see someone get a head knock and they can't do much else in life. It's important to put your health first.
"We've done a bit of recruiting, with some boys that we went to school with and that we know in town. We're keen for the pre-season to start."
CSU have their coaches for other grades confirmed for 2024.
Bill McDonald (forwards) and Oliver Hamilton (backs) will coach the reserve grade side while Luke Parker will coach the women's side in the North Cup.
