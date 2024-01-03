CYMS legend and record-breaking Email worker remembered as 'a great guy'

A CYMS legend and the longest-serving employee ever at Email has been remembered as a "great guy."
Vic Byrne died at Orange Hospital after a short illness in December, 2023. He was 92.
The father-of-four and husband to Audrey was a successful rugby league player in his youth, and devoted volunteer in later life.
"He was a great guy ... we were always fond of Vic," former colleague Bob Wharton told the Central Western Daily this week.
"I had 40 years with him, and Vic had 50 years at the Email factory which was an absolute record.
"He was very, very friendly. He wouldn't take any nonsense, but he was also very helpful to everyone."
Mr Byrne played in the 1954 CYMS team that won the Clayton Cup, a feat not achieved by any another Orange team.
He was also in the club's 1952 and 1953 grand final sides, and later served a President of Country Rugby League.
"He was extremely knowledgeable ... he probably had the best memory of anyone I every knew," Mr Wharton said.
"When you were talking about the football and things like that, you'd talk about the CYMS '62 side or what have you and he could mention everybody who was in that side."
He is survived by children and children-in-law Mark and Julie Byrne, Michelle and Trevor Luck, Stephen and Jenni Duff, Jenny and Gary Colley.
A funeral service for family and friends will be held at Penhall Chapel from midday on January 4.
