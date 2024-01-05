Heritage homes and new builds: Bathurst's top 10 residential sales of 2023

IF you needed more evidence that the Bathurst property market has undergone significant change, the top 10 residential sales for 2023 are proof of that.
Gone are the days of $900,000 or $1 million sales in suburbia being something out of the ordinary.
Every property in the top 10 for 2023 by far exceeded $1 million, with a property having to achieve at least $1.2 million to make it on the list.
Raine and Horne Bathurst director Grant Maskill-Dowton, who sold five of the top 10 properties, said buyers are now willing to pay more for a high-quality established home.
For many, it has become preferable to building something new.
"I think building costs impact that a lot, in that fact that people are seeing value in buying pre-existing versus building, because of how much it costs at the moment to do that," he said.
While there was a lot of "doom and gloom" around interest rates in 2023, Mr Maskill-Dowton said that didn't have much of an impact on eventual sales prices.
However, properties were staying on the market for longer and there wasn't as much competition as there was during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Although there was a lot of doom and gloom around interest rates, I think what we saw out here was still pretty good strength in pricing," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
"Properties stayed on the market a bit longer than what it was during COVID ... we were probably back to our typical 60 to 90 days on the market.
"The pricing wasn't heavily affected, as you can see from some of those results. The top 10 are well and truly over $1 million, which was not normal for around here beforehand."
Find out which homes made the list of the top 10 residential sales in Bathurst in 2023. Large lifestyle and rural properties have not been included.
Set on an 842 square metre block in Marsden Heights Estate, this property includes a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
It was sold in December, 2023.
A more recent build, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on an 868 square metre block was sold to a buyer on the agency's VIP list prior to any advertising.
It was sold in October, 2023.
Another newer build, this home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is complemented by a luxurious deck and swimming pool, all on an 839 square metre block.
It was sold in December, 2023.
Located in Kelso's Pine View Estate, this 2000 square metre property included a house with four to five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a pool and two-bay shed.
It was sold in November, 2023.
Described as an "elegant Federation home" built in 1914 and sitting on 860 square metres of land, this home on the outskirts of the Bathurst central business district has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It was sold in April, 2023.
Just outside the Bathurst central business district is this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on a sprawling 2517 square metre block, which includes a swimming pool and a full-size tennis court.
It was sold in November, 2023.
Located in the popular Marsden Heights Estate is this 955 square metre property, featuring a two-storey home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and under-house garage for six vehicles.
It was sold in October, 2023.
This property boasts a home with six bedrooms and four bathrooms, all set on a 2502 square metre block in Bathurst's heritage conservation area.
It was sold in August, 2023.
This property, featuring a four bedroom, three bathroom home on 1092 square metres of land, is located on the fringe of the Bathurst central business district.
It was sold in June, 2023.
One of the most well-known homes in Bathurst is "Blair Athol", a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion with sweeping views across Bathurst.
It also features stunning manicured gardens that span 3751 square metres.
The property was sold in May, 2023.
