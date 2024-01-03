One dead in two-car smash on remote highway in state's north

A man is dead following a fatal, two-car collision in the region's north on Wednesday afternoon.
The driver of the utility, a 65-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, died at the scene.
The passenger of the utility, a 70-year-old woman, was treated for chest injuries and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The driver of the station wagon, an 18-year-old woman, and two male passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared of the information of the Coroner.
The highway reopened on Thursday morning.
