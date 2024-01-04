Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Students are becoming addicted': Vape crackdown applauded

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated January 4 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As vapes find their way into the hands of children as young as primary school, a local principal has welcomed a federal government crackdown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.