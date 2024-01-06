Girl, 11, dies eight days after holiday crash on highway

An 11-year-old girl has died after fighting for her life for eight days following the horrific, five-car crash near Lithgow on December 29.
NSW Police confirmed the girl, an 11-year-old passenger in a Kia died at the Children's Hospital in Westmead at about 12.30pm on January 6.
She becomes the third fatality out of the crash that slammed the Great Western Highway shut for hours, and marks one of the worst crashes on Central West roads in recent memory.
Two people are dead and around a dozen others injured in a holiday season tragedy following a horror five-car crash on Friday.
Emergency services are currently on scene at a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Great Western Highway.
About 12.50pm, December 29 emergency services responded to reports of a five-vehicle crash about 15km north of Lithgow.
Two people have been confirmed dead with approximately a dozen other people being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for various injuries.
At least two helicopters attended the scene. A Westpac Rescue chopper from Newcastle flew in, so too did the Toll Rescue helicopter from Orange. It has landed at the Westmead Hospital.
Officers from Chifley Police District have established a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions and is expected to remain a crime scene for a considerable amount of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
