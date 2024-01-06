Western Advocate
Toddler dead after allegedly being hit by ute at Lake Burrendong

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 7 2024 - 1:09pm, first published January 6 2024 - 8:19pm
A one-year-old boy is dead after allegedly being struck by a vehicle at a holiday park at Lake Burrendong on Saturday morning.

