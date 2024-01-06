Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Trapped passengers rescued and flown to hospital, highway reopen north of Molong

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
January 7 2024 - 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man and woman trapped in a ute that rolled down an embankment off the Mitchell Highway have been airlifted to hospital in Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.