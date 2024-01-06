Trapped passengers rescued and flown to hospital, highway reopen north of Molong

A man and woman trapped in a ute that rolled down an embankment off the Mitchell Highway have been airlifted to hospital in Sydney.
NSW Police were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred around 3.15pm just outside of Molong, for most of Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
A Live Traffic alert at 12.56pm shows the highway reopened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 55-year-old male driver and passengers at the scene.
The driver was taken to Orange Hospital.
The passengers - an 82-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man - were airlifted to Westmead Hospital.
All three are in a serious but stable condition.
Officers from Central West Police District secured a crime scene and it was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
As investigations continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash - or has any available dashcam/mobile phone footage - to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
