Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Mother dies, man charged with murder and domestic violence

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Fire Service volunteers were faced with a house fully ablaze when they arrived at Bribbaree on Sunday. File image
Rural Fire Service volunteers were faced with a house fully ablaze when they arrived at Bribbaree on Sunday. File image

Update

A woman has died in a domestic violence related incident in Bribbaree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.