Want to get fit in the new year? Here's how to turn resolutions into reality

'NEW YEAR, new me' - we've all said it or heard it before, and every January, people start their year with a new set of goals to achieve in the following 12 months.
And, every year, a lot of these resolutions revolve around fitness and weight loss.
This is certainly something that Bathurst Strength and Conditioning director Kieran O'Dwyer has heard over his eight years of coaching experience.
"Definitely at the start of each new year, there is a rush to get healthy again," he said.
"People have kind of had the silly season, and they send themselves over new years and everything, and then the start of the new year kind of indicates for them that they're ready to go again."
Mr O'Dwyer said he has certainly noticed a steady influx of attendees, and new memberships over this time.
But according to him, Bathurst Strength and Conditioning has the secrets to success for people to properly fulfil their new year's resolutions.
"How people get results is, you need a goal, you need a plan, and then you need someone to hold you accountable to that plan," he said.
"What people do at the beginning of each new year is that everyone has a goal, so they go to the gym, but they don't have a plan, they wing it and they certainly don't have anyone to hold them accountable.
"That's why, what, three per cent of all new year's resolutions are hit. But here, because we offer a plan, and because we offer the accountability, it's much higher."
These plans are catered for each and every individual that attends the gym, and are flexible depending on unique circumstances.
This results in a much higher retention rate for members, with Strength and Conditioning averaging 20 months of engagement per membership.
Therefore, people are able to turn their goals, and new year's resolutions, into a lifestyle based habit, where they train two or three times a week as something they enjoy and look forward to.
As well as planning and accountability, Mr O'Dwyer believes that the atmosphere of the gym as a whole is another reason as to why people keep coming back.
"For me, personally, I have two main purposes: to make the people of Bathurst healthy and to help them to champion how they look, move and feel ... and the second part of that is to develop career opportunities for my staff."
And, according to Mr O'Dwyer, there's nothing better than seeing the results of his clients.
"It's the best, it's amazing. And this sounds cliche, but it really does warm my heart," he said.
