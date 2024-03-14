Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How much life is left in Bathurst cemetery as others in NSW near capacity

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 15 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAJOR cemeteries in Sydney, including Rookwood and Macquarie Park, are expected to run out of space for burials of certain faith groups in three years or less, and other cemeteries are also close to reaching capacity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.