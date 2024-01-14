Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Panthers secure valuable playmaker for 2024 season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 14 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Panthers have filled the vacancy in their halves with the signing of Josh Merritt for the upcoming Peter McDonald Premiership season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.