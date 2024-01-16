Jail wings to close but Corrective Services NSW says no job losses

SECTOR Two of Bathurst Correctional Centre has been earmarked for temporary closure as the government says inmate numbers across the state remain well down on pre-COVID levels.
Staff at the facility received word last week that Sector Two, the old part of the jail, which houses wings A, B, C and D, will be temporarily mothballed from February 12, 2024.
A and C wings accommodate medium security or protection inmates who are in transit in and out of the jail.
The news about the Bathurst facility follows the temporary closure of Oberon Correctional Centre in December 2022.
While a spokesperson for Corrective Services NSW said no job losses would result from the decision to temporarily close the area, staff at the centre estimate between 65 and 75 jobs will be affected by the move.
Corrective Services NSW was unable to say how many inmates would also be affected.
Staff, who spoke to the Western Advocate on the basis on anonymity, said they heard about the plans last Wednesday, January 10 via email.
While Corrective Services says staff likely to be impacted will be placed in roles within their existing centre, staff say they are concerned they may have no choice other than to transfer to another centre, such as Wellington or Kirkconnell, for their work.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said this was very concerning for the future of jobs of Correctional Service Officers and their families.
"There is a big question mark over the future security of jobs at this centre, and the Minister must come clean and guarantee that these jobs are not lost and will remain in the local community," Mr Toole said.
"It was the former Coalition Government who invested over $160 million into a new facility in Bathurst and typical of NSW Labor, we now have a situation again where Labor is attempting to decimate regional communities by closing part of gaols.
"Bathurst Correctional Facility is a major employer in the area and the staff as well as the wider community deserve transparency and honesty from the Labor Government," he said.
Staff told the Advocate that the email which was sent out said Bathurst, Cessnock and Goulburn jails, Long Bay Hospital and the Metropolitan Special Programs Centre were among those under review.
The email said while Corrective Services NSW has capacity to hold around 15,000 inmates, it currently holds about 12,300; the increase to the inmate population post the COVID-19 pandemic had been "significantly lower than anticipated"; and the latest crime statistics suggest it will take several years for the state's prisons to reach capacity.
In response to questions sent about the situation, a spokesperson for Corrective Services NSW said it is constantly reviewing its operating bed network to ensure that it supports the current inmate population, anticipated growth or decline, and operating environment.
"The inmate population remains significantly lower than pre-COVID levels and as a result CSNSW has identified measures to best support the current capacity," the spokesperson said.
"CSNSW will consult with the Public Service Association and workers on the consolidation of some areas, including Area One [Sector Two] at Bathurst Correctional Centre.
"There will be no job losses associated with this change and there will not be any significant impact on prison industries and programs.
"Any staff likely to be impacted will be placed in roles within their existing centre or correctional complex.
"The temporary mothballing of older beds will ensure a greater use of modern beds and improve inmate management and service delivery.
"Operational changes seek to provide better working environments for our staff, and improved conditions for inmate rehabilitation."
The spokesperson said these steps can be changed or reversed should there be a fluctuation in inmate numbers.
