'Exciting milestone': Massive crane will be at work as new bridge in region takes shape

ONE of two new multi-million-dollar bridges being built in the region will take a big step forward this weekend when a 250-tonne crane goes to work.
It will, however, require the existing bridge to be closed to traffic for two-and-a-half days, meaning a detour for those wanting to travel between Bathurst and Parkes.
Work on the $12 million replacement of the existing bridge over the Mandagery Creek at Manildra began in September 2022 and Transport for NSW says the project is about to make some significant progress as 12 pre-cast girders are installed to allow the completion of the downstream half of the structure.
"This is an exciting milestone for the people of Manildra," Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said.
"As a large 250-tonne mobile crane lifts the 'super T' concrete girders into position over three days from January 19-21, we will really start to see the new bridge taking shape and get an idea of what a great piece of infrastructure is being built here.
"Work will start on the Orange side of the creek on Friday evening [January 19] before the crane is de-rigged and moved to the Manildra side of the creek for the remaining work on Saturday and Sunday."
Mr Lunn said the new bridge at Manildra was being built on the same alignment as the existing bridge, which has been demolished in stages as part of the project.
Traffic was switched to the newly-constructed upstream half of the bridge last September and Transport for NSW says work is progressing well on the downstream half.
"The existing Mandagery Creek bridge was built in 1930 but its narrow lanes and poor condition do not meet modern design standards," Mr Lunn said.
"The new bridge will be built with wider lanes and higher mass limits and will provide pedestrian access over the creek via a footpath on the northern side.
"The Mandagery Creek bridge is an important link for road users travelling on the Henry Parkes Way between Orange and Parkes and also for the Manildra local community as it links the local residents with the town centre."
Transport for NSW says the installation of the girders will require a full bridge closure to all traffic from 6pm on Friday, January 19 to 6am on Monday, January 21.
Motorists travelling on Henry Parkes Way from Orange to destinations on the western side of Mandagery Creek or from Parkes to destinations on the eastern side of Mandagery Creek will have to detour via Cudal.
"Transport for NSW has worked closely with local stakeholders to minimise the impact of the weekend bridge closure and we will utilise extensive variable message signage to alert motorists about the changes," Mr Lunn said.
"Traffic control will be in place at either end of the bridge for 24 hours a day during the closure, as well as along the detour route.
"We urge motorists to plan ahead and thank them for their patience as this vital regional project is delivered."
The $12 million price tag for the new bridge at Manildra pales in comparison with the $220 million being spent on a new bridge over the Macquarie River at Dubbo, which will be part of a realigned Newell Highway through that city.
