More Supercars stars confirm their place in Bathurst 12 Hour

SUPERCARS stars Broc Feeney and Will Brown have been confirmed as starters for the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour as part of Triple Eight Race Engineering's Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry.
One week before the Bathurst 500 the Red Bull Racing duo will take on Mount Panorama as new recruit Brown makes his first race for his new team.
Joining the team's Supercars stars is Mercedes AMG's factory driver and Canadian national, Mikaël Grenier.
The team's 2023 Pro entry featuring Feeney, Shane van Gisbergen and Maximilian Gotz qualified on the front row for the 12-hour endurance race, before crossing the line in fifth place.
"The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of my Favourite events of the year, so I can't wait to get back there," Feeney said.
"I've been using the off season to try and get as fit as possible, and we have a test day coming up along with some Supercars preparation, so there's going to be plenty happening over the coming weeks.
"Having back-to-back events at The Mountain is going to be awesome. If I could race at Bathurst every week I would, so to do two in-a-row in some pretty cool cars is exciting. I love driving these GT cars and Bathurst is the best track for it.
"It's exciting to have Will on the team for his first event with Triple Eight as well. To have a weekend working with him before we get to the first Supercars event is going to be pretty crucial. To have someone like Mikaël and his experience join us is going to be invaluable as well."
Triple Eight's new recruit Brown said he was looking forward to joining the team for his debut in 12-Hour mode, before switching to Supercars mode a week later.
"It's been great here at Triple Eight so far. It's obviously a massive change for me this year moving teams, and now doing the Bathurst 12 Hour, it's a lot to take in very early in the year," he said.
"It allows myself to work closely with the team before we get to the first Supercars event the weekend after, so even though we're going there to try and win the 12 Hour, it's a great way for me to familiarise myself with the entire team.
"It's great to have Broc as my new teammate. I've known Broc for years, I knew him when he was racing Toyota 86, he actually bought my car off me and it's great being able to work with him.
"Broc has done a lot of miles in these GT cars; we've seen what he's done in Asia which is really cool."
