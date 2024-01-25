Inmate to go without a licence upon release following meth, cocaine test

TESTING positive for drugs on the side of a road has spelt time off the road for one inmate.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Alicia Michelle Norman, 31, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 to driving with an illegal drug in her blood.
Norman was behind the wheel of a white Toyota Hilux travelling along Bonnor Street in Kelso about 12pm on July 27, 2023 when she was stopped by police, court papers say.
Officers approached Norman, who was in the driver's seat, and asked for her licence.
Then, she was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
Norman was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after she gave a positive roadside reading for methamphetamine.
While in custody, she gave a second positive sample for the drug.
Her results were confirmed by forensic analysis to contain meth as well as cocaine.
On the day of sentence, Norman represented herself by appearing through audio-visual link from prison, where she remains for unrelated matters.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton confirmed with Norman that she was doing rehabilitation in jail for drugs, before she convicted her of the driving charge.
Once Norman is released, she will have a six month licence disqualification period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.