How this old farm shed was transformed into a glistening place to host your next party

Melanie Gowlland may have been raised in Sydney, but she's a country girl at heart.
Growing up on a 100 acre property in Castle Hill, she was surrounded by horses and cattle during her youth.
So when she made a decision towards the end of 2020 to purchase a property, what her heart was actually telling her was to find some land outside the big city.
An opportunity then arose to view the Anahdale Properties, located on the Mid Western Highway just a stone's throw outside of Blayney.
She fell in love immediately.
"I took one look and knew I'd found the place," she said.
Having purchased the 11-acre property during the Covid pandemic, there was plenty of time for renovating and that's exactly what she did.
Nine months it took to get the house looking in tip-top shape, while the cottage has since been turned into an AirBnb.
But those features were only a small reason why she decided to make the purchase and move out west.
It was the old farm shed which was the real selling point.
She recalled thinking to herself "oh my goodness" upon seeing it for the first time.
"I immediately knew what that would be used for."
So what did she have in mind?
"The minute you move out here you meet lots of people who will tell you lots of stories," Ms Gowlland added.
"There had been a lot of parties in that shed."
And that's exactly what she hoped to revive.
From weddings to gender reveals, graduations or end of season presentation nights, Ms Gowlland is open to any and all kinds of celebrations to be held at the farm shed.
With the final touches still being applied before its launch, the business owner is still pinching herself that the dream had come together.
"It's a shock looking back and seeing what it used to look like, to what it is now," she said.
"There's been so many people in town who have helped me. The people I find around here are just completely different to the city.
"It's been a real pleasure to move out here."
