Thinking about university study? Sam says there is a new pathway for students

HAVE you been thinking about university but didn't get the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) you needed?
Or have you been out of school a while and considering a return to study?
From 2024, Charles Sturt University is making the journey to university that little bit easier through two enabling courses to help prepare you for an undergraduate degree.
Sam Malloy, who works in academic enabling and transition, said staff at the university were very excited about the new courses specifically designed for students who are wanting to get the confidence and the skills to come to university.
The first is a six-month, full-time course called Access Charles Sturt Entry and the second is a six-month full-time or 12-month part-time Undergraduate Certificate in University Preparation.
Mr Malloy said the Access Charles Sturt Entry is an ideal course for students who haven't completed year 12 or who may have been out of learning for a long time or have been in the workforce.
"It's great for mature age students or people who wouldn't mind getting skills in writing, maths and critical thinking," he said.
Mr Malloy said having completed the access course, students can go on the Undergraduate Certificate in University Preparation that is also open to students who, while they have done year 12, may not have received the ATAR they wanted.
It's also for students who have been out of learning for a while but have enough of an educational background to get into university.
Mr Malloy said both courses are beneficial for those who want to return to study but perhaps lack the confidence.
"They give the students the skills," he said.
"Myself, I've been working in this area enabling and supporting students wanting to go into a university degree for eight years now.
"My discipline has been history and politics and I've seen first-hand this incredible difference in students who go in and do an enabling course, whether it be Access CSU or the Undergraduate Certificate.
"I have seen students who have done an enabling program who have gone on to do a whole degree at CSU.
"I have been at their graduation, and it's so rewarding.
"We have had students from all over NSW and all over Australia. A lot of them are mature age students."
Adding to the appeal of the courses is the fact they can be done remotely or in person at every CSU campus.
Mr Malloy said the courses are very popular with regional students.
"We work closely with them and give them a lot of support," he said, adding many students are first in family or First Nations students.
"That aspect is huge here at CSU," he said.
Mr Malloy said when students do both courses, they have a choice of subjects.
"In the undergraduate certificate, they can do more specialised subjects like history, science and biology, maths and statistics, and that then gives them guaranteed entry into university degree."
He said anyone considering enrolling can apply through CSU online at study.csu.edu.au/enabling-courses, but urged them to apply now.
"Jump in now, it's not too late.
"It's a fantastic program and I've seen the results," he said.
