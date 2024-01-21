Wolfenden hopes train-on squad selection opens doors for new opportunities

HALLIE Wolfenden's hopes of establishing a professional netball career will take another step towards becoming a reality when she begins her training with the Netball NSW under 19s train-on squad this Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Cowra local and Bathurst Netball Club member was one of two Central West athletes this year, alongside Orange's Marley Aplin, to gain selection in the squad.
Wolfenden was initially gutted to learn that she'd missed out on selection in the 19s team at the start of December but was pleased to learn that an invitation to the train-on squad had been extended to her.
"It's really exciting. I definitely cried a lot when I found out," she said.
"I remember getting the email just after state trials from Mardi Aplin, who said I unfortunately didn't make the team, but at the end of the email it said that Amber Cross, our head coach, wants you to be a part of the train-on squad for the season.
"When I read that part I went 'Oh my God, why didn't you say that at the beginning? That's so exciting'. I was devastated reading the email until I got to the bottom paragraph."
The news came after Wolfenden had been named in the Regional Emerging Talent squad earlier in the year.
It's an exciting step for the Western Academy of Sport graduate to take, and it's impressive achievement for Wolfenden considering that she is still in the bottom age group for the under 19s side.
That means she'll have an opportunity again at the end of this year to try out for the first-string 19s team.
However, there's still chances for Wolfenden and the other train-on members to get an opportunity to run alongside the first-string team in 2024.
"There's eight girls who have been selected as train-on partners for the under 17s team and there's three of us from the under 19s group. We'll all train together and then we'll get called up occasionally to train with the actual state team," she said.
"Obviously if there's any injuries we'll get to play up. We'll have our first session together from this Sunday right through to around mid-April."
Wolfenden grew up with a dream of making it to the big stage of Australian netball.
This train-on squad selection has gone a long way towards helping her feel that it's something within her grasp.
"It's starting to feel real. At the trials I was able to really compete with all of these girls who were in Australian camps up in Canberra," she said.
"It's exciting to know I can go up against them with a lack of experience when compared to a lot of girls.
"It's so rewarding and exciting and I really want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point."
The talented netballer has only been a part of the Bathurst netball community for a short space of time but in those handful of seasons she has gained plenty of valuable experience.
Wolfenden believes she wouldn't find herself in her current position if not for the coaching and opportunities she's gained among BNA competitions and representative events.
"I've played two years of rep netball in Bathurst and have been playing with Collegians on a Saturday," she said.
"I one thousand per cent believe that if I wasn't playing netball in Bathurst then I wouldn't be here in this squad.
"Trish Williams, who was my coach, is someone that I owe so, so much to. Coming to Bathurst is the reason I'm here, because the opportunities I got there just aren't the same in Cowra."
Following her work with the state program Wolfenden has her fingers crossed that she will be able to carve out a possible Sydney playing career in the near future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.