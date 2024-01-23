'Just chilling': Snakes found in some very unusual places this summer

What would you do if you found a snake chilling in your pool? It's not the strangest place a reptile has been found this summer.
Outwest Snake Catcher's Kyle Lundholm rescued a blue-bellied black snake from a pool skimmer box.
"They end up at the pool actually looking for water, the [water] level because of the sun and everything makes it hard for the snake to then get back out, and they end up finding themselves in the skimmer boxes," he told the Daily Liberal.
The blue-bellied black snake, also called a spotted black snake, is similar to a red-bellied black snake, and quite venomous.
Mr Lundholm said it's one of a number of dangerous snakes in the Dubbo region.
"We do get quite a few venomous snakes out here. We also get eastern brown, red-bellied black snakes, the blue-bellied black snakes as well as some mildly venomous ones here as well," he said.
It's not just snakes being caught around the city. Mr Lundholm has been called out to some big lizards found in residential areas.
"We do get the sand goanna hanging around here as well as your standard lace monitor," he said.
"They can be [dangerous], because they do eat such things as road kills, so things that have rotted flesh.
"When they do bite, they tend to cause infection. But not only that, they've got large claws, very sharp teeth, so it can be quite dangerous, especially in large sizes."
Mr Lundholm was called out to rescue a lace monitor clinging onto the outside bricks of a residence.
"Depending on where it is ... this one was in a residential area within the city of Dubbo ... so definitely, I would be calling a snake catcher for that one," he said.
"I'd rather move it down to somewhere where it's a bit more secluded and less chance of running into people or even pets as well - pets can cause damage to our native wildlife such as cats and dogs."
He said the lace monitor he found was juvenile and was probably looking for water and food and happened to end up within the area.
"To us, it's a residential area but to him it's just his home," he said.
On another occasion, a juvenile brown snake was found in a high school class room, which Mr Lundholm said happens "on occasion", as their small size allows them to "get underneath doors".
Also in Dubbo, an unsuspecting worker found a Murray-Darling carpet python in a communications tower box on Peak Hill Road.
"He was just chilling out. I'd say he's just going in there because he's coming to shed [his skin], so he's going in there to find a nice quiet place to shed and the worker has gone to work and found him," Mr Lundholm said.
Snakes have been found "pretty much everywhere" in Dubbo this season, including in laundries, lounge rooms and backyards.
"It's their home to them and they don't realise that we've made it our home as well," Mr Lundholm said.
"We just have to try and coexist and if you can't, you give me a call, or one of my other colleagues, and we'll get it sorted."
