'Atrocious' record coupled with impulse problem puts man at risk of prison

AN "atrocious" record and a problem with impulse control has led a man to court, where he was warned of prison time, should he continue to flout court orders.
Michael Vedmore, 30, of Durham Street, Bathurst stood before Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 to plead guilty to driving while suspended.
Court documents reveal police were at the Shell Service Station on Durham Street in Bathurst around 2am on December 10, 2023 when they took notice of a blue Holden Commodore.
Police did a check on the vehicle's registration as the man - Vedmore - drove away, and found the owner was suspended.
The officers then went and stopped the vehicle, and spoke with Vedmore, who had been taken off the road until December 29, 2023 for a speeding offence.
Vedmore told police he saw the officers earlier that night and parked in a carpark to avoid them, only to run into them at the service station.
A self-represented Vedmore began his sentencing by declaring that his driving record is "atrocious", which Magistrate Lisa Stapleton could not dispute.
"How many times do you have to ignore these orders before you have to go to jail? You have a problem with impulse control," Ms Stapleton said.
"It's not going to happen anymore," Vedmore replied.
Vedmore was placed on a community correction order for 12 months and was banned from driving for a further six months.
As part of his sentence, Vedmore must do 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
