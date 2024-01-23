Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Bondi in the bush: These outback towns could get their own beach

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated January 24 2024 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could Gilgandra be the new Gold Coast? Can Coonamble and Coonabarabran become better known for their beaches than Coogee?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.