Barbecue fundraiser to help support Perthville community

THE Perthville community is set to come together once again this Australia Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Metro Petroleum Perthville is set to host its fundraiser barbecue for the fifth consecutive year.
All funds generated from the barbecue, alongside all sales from hot food within the servo, will be donated to the Perthville community, with money set to be spent on a number of park benches across the village.
The barbecue will run from 7am-3pm.
Over the years, money has been donated to the Rural Fire Service, Perthville Public School, the Perthville Development Group and for flood-affect families.
A number of Perthville homes were damaged during the floods in November 2022.
Metro Petroleum is located at 11-13 Vale Road in Perthville.
For more information on the day, contact the service station on 6337 2405.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.