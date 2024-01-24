Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Barbecue fundraiser to help support Perthville community

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated January 25 2024 - 9:28am, first published January 24 2024 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Perthville community is set to come together once again this Australia Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.