Woman busted swiping seven bottles of liquor, chocolate bar in theft frenzy

SWIPING seven bottles of liquor from shelves and helping herself to a chocolate bar has brought a 34-year-old woman before a court.
Chloe Smith of McCarthy Close, Eglinton was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 after she pleaded guilty to:
Smith went to LiquorLand in Bathurst about 2pm on February 13, 2023 where she stole a bottle of 101 Wild Turkey, court documents state.
Three days later, she went to Dan Murphy's around 5pm and stole three bottles of Rare Breed Wild Turkey, one bottle of Wild Turkey, Long Brand Wild Turkey and Jim Beam.
She left the store around 5.23pm with the bottles in a handbag and cooler bag.
An employee at the store checked the CCTV footage, which showed Smith stealing the liquor.
It was then given to police, who recognised Smith from previous interactions.
Court documents say police went to a home on McCarthy Close in Eglinton and spoke with Smith, who denied all allegations.
Then, on October 31 at 9.25pm, Smith and a co-accused went to a 7-Eleven service station in Kelso.
Despite buying a packet of cigarettes, the pair stole $74.65 worth of food.
On November 1, the service station manager went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incident and give CCTV footage from the night.
Smith was later arrested at a home on Kable Close.
While in custody at Bathurst Police Station, she admitted to stealing a chocolate bar and drink.
Smith stood before Magistrate Lisa Stapleton on the day of sentence, and was told "all though you might be desperate", it's no excuse to steal from businesses.
Smith was placed on a conditional release order (with conviction) for 12 months.
