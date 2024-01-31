Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman busted swiping seven bottles of liquor, chocolate bar in theft frenzy

By Court Reporter
Updated February 1 2024 - 7:59am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SWIPING seven bottles of liquor from shelves and helping herself to a chocolate bar has brought a 34-year-old woman before a court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.