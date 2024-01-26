From antiques to tattoos: Sage Studios opens along George Street

HAVE you been itching to get a new tattoo but haven't found a place that really feels like the right fit?
Well, there's a new tattoo studio opening in the former Kings Antiques building along George Street, Bathurst - Sage Studios - and with its modern feel and fresh space, it may just be the perfect place to get inked.
Owned by Keira Gale and Ethan North, the studio has opened as a means to create a welcoming, modern tattooing space.
"I wanted to make sure we could give something to the market of people who want a more welcoming experience with tattooing," Ms Gale said.
This has been achieved through the design of the space, which is light and fresh, covered in art from local talent, with indoor plants galore adding to the ambient feel.
And, people are welcome to check out the studio on Saturday, January 27, for its grand opening.
During the opening event, there will be a flash sale, with tattoos of various sizes and designs, from several tattoo artists showcasing different styles, sizes and prices all up for grabs on the day.
With doors opening at 10am, those interested in a new piece of body-art are encouraged to arrive early on the day to pick out their piece and book a time-slot.
One of the artists, will be Ms Gale herself, who will be working in the store full-time and specialises in American traditional and illustrative abstract designs.
"But I pretty much do anything but realism," she said.
Another artist working in the store on a full-time basis, will be an apprentice who specialises in dark illustrative pieces and black work, as well as anime styles and cute artistic designs.
The main goal of the studio, however, is all about ensuring that everybody who walks in before getting a new tattoo, will walk out knowing they got exactly what they were after.
"This is going on people permanently and they should feel really comfortable," Ms Gale said.
As well as the traditional tattoos expected from a studio of this nature, Ms Gale said that she also has a desire to collaborate with local artists, and not just tattoo artists, to increase the variety seen in store.
"We want to try and, with the modern approach to tattooing, recognise the fact that a lot of artists now see tattooing as a form of art and expression," she said.
"And we want to value and respect other art forms too, and so we want to collaborate with different artists and do different things with them and display their art here."
This will then flow on to different areas of the business, with Mr North being a graphic designer, the duo are putting their combined skills to good use, in the forms of tattoo designs, and also merchandise designs.
This will include promotional Sage Studios items, as well as other alternatives featuring graphic designs.
"We're hoping to put some effort into some cool designs," Mr Evans said.
Bookings for tattoos will be available to be made when the studio has opened, and can be made via walk-ins, or by phoning the shop.
