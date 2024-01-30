After 10 years as the costume queen, Katherine has put Cosventure up for sale

TEN YEARS ago, the hunt for an Elsa princess dress for her daughter led Katherine Palma to open her own costume shop - Cosventure.
And now, after a decade of playing dress-ups, she has made the decision to put the business up for sale.
"Basically being here for ten years, and most of that working six days a week, as my children's interests have changed, so have mine, so I just need something different," she said.
"I have loved being here, it's such a fun place to be, but I need something different now. I've lost that passion for being here, and I think someone else could probably do so much more with it."
So Ms Palma has decided to sell her business so she can spend more time with her children before they reach the age when they're no longer in the house.
And it's also so that she can pursue different passions, though she isn't fully certain on how she will spend her new-found freedom.
"I've got a few things planned; number one, family time, and I would like to do a bit of study and I may even go back to vet nursing," Ms Palma said.
"But I'm not 100 per cent decided on what I'm going to do because there are a few options."
The desire to spend more time with family has meant that Cosventure is on the market for a bargain price, and includes everything in the store as is, and new owners can start trading immediately.
And as well as the variety of costumes and props in the store, any potential owners will also have the benefit of being trained by Ms Palma herself, and she will pass on all of her industry knowledge.
Though Ms Palma said she is ready to take the next step in her life, she said she is sad to see the end of her time at Cosventure.
Having the knowledge of everything that was going on in town, including helping to plan for private parties, Halloween events, Christmas parties, Mad Mondays, Silly Sundays and school events, are some of the things she will miss the most.
And helping develop costumes along the way have led to some of her favourite moments. But there was one memory that stuck out from the rest.
"When I got my dad to dress up as Gandalf and I got my husband to dress up as an Orc, because the things that the men in your life will do for you, they will make absolute idiots of themselves, and it's all because you asked," she said.
It's the making of these memories that Ms Palma will miss the most, as well as her many loyal customers, including one memorable man - Trent Browne - whom she dubbed as "the costume king."
Ms Palma said that anyone interested in making an offer to purchase the business should visit her in store, or email info@cosventure.com
