Mamma Mia! A show again: Scots All Saints students perform iconic musical

MAMMA MIA, here they go again - 'they' being the senior students from Scots All Saints College, who will be performing their annual theatre production.
This time, they will be gracing the stage with the iconic musical, Mamma Mia.
From Thursday, February 8, until Saturday, February 10, the students will be presenting four shows from the senior campus.
The story follows that of a young woman on the search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding, and is told through a variety of flashbacks and scenes from present-day.
And it's all told through the music and lyrics of an abundance of ABBA classics.
With these classic tracks, the students have proved that they can dance, and they can jive, all while having the time of their life on the stage.
And one person who has been absolutely enjoying rehearsals and is excited to start performing is year 12 student Olivia Brabham, who is playing the role of Donna Sheridan.
"This is one of my dream roles, I love it so much. The cast is so much fun to work with and it's just so exciting to be here," she said.
Making it even more exciting, is the legendary soundtrack, which audiences are sure to know and love, and are even welcome to sing along.
"I love these songs so much, I grew up with these songs," Olivia said.
As well as the songs being extremely identifiable, the set design is of an ever-popular tourist destination, though it's not the set from the same place as the famous film.
This time, the production has been set in Santorini, which is celebrated for it's blue seascapes and chalk-white buildings calved into the cliffside.
The striking set is something that music teacher and musical director Rachel Bate believes will make the performance even more engaging.
"It just feels more right for the stage," she said.
And this stage design is something that students have been directly involved in, with more than 60 students from year 7 to 12 having a role in the musical in one way or another.
"It's great, it's really, really wonderful. We have about 60 students in the cast and then another probably 15 kids that are involved in the art and the tech side of things," Ms Bate said.
"So they're running lights, the microphones, sound, lighting and backstage."
This is something that Ms Bate said she is extremely proud of, especially how hard the students have been working to ensure they present a quality production for audiences.
"I'm so proud, every day they make me better and their energy I think, is really, really infectious," she said.
"You think you're tired but then you realise that they're the ones who have been going, going, going, and after a long school day, and after the heat of last term, to turn up every week with energy and enthusiasm; I'm so proud of them."
Tickets for the production are on sale via the Scots All Saints college website, with tickets costing $25 per person.
