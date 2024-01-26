Business, sport and community contributions make them Living Legends

FIVE people who have made enormous contributions to the city of Bathurst have been elevated to legend status.
Bathurst's 2024 Australia Day awards ceremony included the recognition of Warren Hickey, Dean Oxley, Janet Page OAM, Kaye Price and Vanessa Pringle as Living Legends.
The honour was introduced for Bathurst's bicentenary year in 2015 as a way to recognise people who were actively making a difference to their communities.
The first year saw 200 Living Legends inducted and on Proclamation Day every year since additional people, usually in the single digits, have been added to the honour roll.
In 2024, it was the first time new inductees had been announced on Australia Day.
Each recipient has made a positive contribution to the city in a variety of ways, including through business, sport and community groups.
"To be named a Bathurst Living Legend is to be recognised as someone who's not only excelled in their field, but has also uplifted the community through their dedication and service," deputy mayor Ben Fry said.
"It's about being a beacon of hope, an inspiration, a person whose footsteps create a path for others to follow."
Find out more about their contributions below.
Sensei Warren Hickey has been a true leader, teacher, and mentor in the Bathurst community for over 40 years. He has a passion for the martial arts and karate. Warren is a highly regarded and respected educational and youth program coordinator who provides to the community through his business - Precision Martial Arts. Warren strongly advocates for positive change and has volunteered his time on hundreds of occasions to assist young people and their families, sometimes to the detriment of his own family.
Dean is a quiet achiever who is a highly respected member of the Bathurst community. He worked at St Stanislaus' College for 24 years as head of sport, head of boarding and PDHPE coordinator prior to becoming a psychologist in Bathurst, a move that allowed Dean to contribute more to the general community of Bathurst. He started working as a psychologist in 2010 and opened his private practice in in 2017 with three other psychologists. Dean has been involved with Bathurst Bulldogs Rugby Union club for many years. He was awarded life membership in 2023 for his commitment to the club. He is the current Bulldogs first grade coach and the NSW Country Cockatoos (Opens Men's rugby team) coach.
Jan is a Bathurst-born, retired educator with a love of her hometown and a passion for its heritage. She shares stories about Bathurst's heritage through talks, tours and writing. She has researched and conducted tours during the Annual Autumn Colours Heritage Festival around the Bathurst community, including many stories behind the headstones in Bathurst Cemetery during Cemetery Wanders with Bathurst Family History Group, where she is president. She has been heavily involved in the completion of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon and she was part of the Carillon group from 2017- 2021. She is a founding member and the president of the Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon. She has developed and coordinated several exhibitions highlighting the history of the Carillon.
Kaye has lived in Bathurst for more than 50 years. In the early 1970s Kaye was part of the committee which established the West Bathurst Preschool. While raising her family and working full-time, Kaye was a member of Bathurst Inner Wheel, Bathurst Business & Professional Women, Bathurst Regional Eats & Drinks, Bathurst Trefoil Guild, and held many roles on the Bathurst Uniting Church council. After retiring in 2005, Kaye started a small walking group to keep people fit, while engaging with others. Every week for 18 years, Kaye has led the group on an hour-long 4-5km walk around the city, followed by coffee and socialising. Three years ago, Kaye was approached to lead a similar group for U3A, which she gladly took on and continues to run every week. For many years Kaye has volunteered at Meals on Wheels, the Cool Climate Wine Show, and the Bathurst Eisteddfod.
Vanessa is a small business owner who has been operating her business in Bathurst since 2011. Over the last 12 years, she has grown the business and has supported hundreds of Bathurst community groups, schools, not-for-profit organisations including sporting clubs with donations and contributions. Vanessa restored the historic building that she operates from to its 1880 glory and received a Certificate of Merit from a Bathurst Heritage Group. Vanessa provides flower transport for 15 florists covering areas as far as Lithgow, Orange, Mudgee, Dubbo and beyond. Vanessa has held multiple fundraising events, in 2023 Vanessa raised $11,090 and $12,000 in 2022 for Daffodil Day and held a flower making workshop in 2022 raising $6,000 for Lifeline Central West
