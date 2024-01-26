Business, sport and community contributions make them Living Legends

Kaye has lived in Bathurst for more than 50 years. In the early 1970s Kaye was part of the committee which established the West Bathurst Preschool. While raising her family and working full-time, Kaye was a member of Bathurst Inner Wheel, Bathurst Business & Professional Women, Bathurst Regional Eats & Drinks, Bathurst Trefoil Guild, and held many roles on the Bathurst Uniting Church council. After retiring in 2005, Kaye started a small walking group to keep people fit, while engaging with others. Every week for 18 years, Kaye has led the group on an hour-long 4-5km walk around the city, followed by coffee and socialising. Three years ago, Kaye was approached to lead a similar group for U3A, which she gladly took on and continues to run every week. For many years Kaye has volunteered at Meals on Wheels, the Cool Climate Wine Show, and the Bathurst Eisteddfod.

