Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Australia Day in Sofala: 'There's no better place for this particular day'

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 26 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S AUSTRALIA'S oldest surviving gold mining town, so there's no wonder that plenty of people choose to make their way to the historic village of Sofala for Australia Day each year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.