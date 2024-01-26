'A bit of fun and a family day out': Pool a popular choice for Australia Day

AS the mercury soared on Friday, Manning Aquatic Centre was the place to be as hundreds of families took advantage of council's free entry for Australia Day.
The centre's giant inflatable slide was operating during the day as kids and grown-ups enjoyed the indoor and outdoor pools.
Maddison Whelan, who was at the pool right on 11am, really got into the spirit of the day, painting her face with an Australian flag, while her daughter Amelia wore an Australia Day headband.
"We painted our faces this morning," Ms Whelan said.
"We did it to celebrate Australia and everyone in it.
"The kids were excited to do it; I was somewhat hesitant to leave the house," she laughed.
"But I'm happy I did."
Ms Whelan said she hadn't been to the pool for Australia Day before but decided, with the hot weather and free entry, it was a great option for the family.
"It's a bit of fun and a family day out," she said.
This was also the first year that Belinda Pickworth and her family had come to the pool for Australia Day.
"We wanted to do something different, and it was the first time we had heard about it," she said.
She said the fact it was free entry on Australia Day was a huge bonus and said it was definitely an initiative that should continue in future years.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said Australia Day at the pool was always a popular option for families.
"The free entry is a no-brainer from a council perspective for Australia Day," he said.
"Australia Day is always a really hot day and one where people want to get out and about and usually get in the water and cool down.
"So to provide free entry for the whole community to the pool is really something we want to continue in the years to come, for this particular day, the 26th of January."
He said there were lots of things on in the region.
"Both free and paid events, there was something for everyone, and the pool is being well-visited today.
"It's one of our most popular events, absolutely; it's always well-attended and even more so when it's Australia Day free entry.
"I think the only complaint is it could be double the size because it's always people trying to fit into the square turf and enjoying cooling off on a lovely hot summer's day."
