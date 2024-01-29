Saints still open to more additions as pre-season gets underway

ARE there still more moves to be made for St Pat's ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership season?
The Saints began their pre-season on Tuesday, bringing new and returning players together for the first time.
It'll be a new look spine for Pat's in 2024 as Forbes star fullback Mitch Andrews joins the fray, and Hudson White makes his return to hooker after coming across from Bathurst Panthers.
The addition of Magpies' Ray Towney also helps out the team's depth in the backline.
New Saints coach Chris Osborne said that while his squad is just about sorted it's never good to start pre-season with an ideal starting 13 already locked in.
"It was good to see a couple of new faces there the other day," he said.
"We started with an information session, laying down what we want to do with our pre-season. We want to train hard be also make sure we're having fun.
"We've settled on a squad, but any newcomers would be welcome. We sometimes get a few university players or people who have moved to town."
Tuesday's training session for the Saints was a combined first grade, reserves and under 18s run, with a focus on just getting some miles under the belt to help with fitness.
Osborne was pleased with the turnout and hopes it's the start of a strong culture-building season for the club.
"We had the Tuesday session and then gave them the Thursday off, as it'll be their last chance to get away. We had a great turnout with nearly 60 people there," he said.
"Every grade was there. We want to do as much together as a club as we can this year.
"We just wanted to get our fitness levels up at this stage. There was a little bit of contact stuff and a few game-orientated things to make sure we're still getting the ball in hand and not just running around - blokes get bored with that."
The Saints' start to the PMP era has been reasonable but short of the club's expectations.
A pair of first round finals exits has left the club hungry to take the next step this year.
Osborne wants his club to have the right pre-season preparation to give his squad the best chance of going to distance.
"I'm hoping to have a trial against Gunnedah around mid-March," he said.
"We want to have a couple of functions to get that good culture going, and we want to have a bit of fun."
