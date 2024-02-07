See photos of those looking radish-ing during Farmer's Market fun

THERE was something for everyone at the recent Bathurst Farmer's Markets.
From fresh fruit and vegetables to colourful clothing and even craft creations, those who attended on the morning of Saturday, January 27, enjoyed a feast for the senses.
Local producers hosted market stalls to showcase their products, with a range of options available.
There was everything from locally brewed beers, jams and preserves, and seasonal produce.
And for the kiddies, there were ice-cream trucks and tasty treats.
The markets are held on the fourth Saturday of each month from the Bathurst Showground, where the grounds and Pavilions are always packed with goodies.
And it can all be accessed for a mere gold-coin donation upon entry, which is donated to the organisers of the markets, the Bathurst Lions Club.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some of the smiling faces of people wandering around the grounds.
Is there anybody you can recognise in the above gallery of photos?
