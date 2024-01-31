'Challenging but amazing': Stait loving his experience with Bayonne

WHEN Bathurst's Aiden Stait put pen to paper on his contract with Top 14 French rugby club Aviron Bayonnais midway through last year he hoped it could be the start of something special.
Six months down the track he's embarked on a cultural and sporting adventure that's lived up to his expectations - and it's only just begun.
Stait has been a part of Bayonne's under 23s side who take part in Espiors Elite under 23s competition, and has managed to crack the starting team on several occasions.
The team currently sit fourth out of 10 teams in their pool after six rounds.
Should Stait impress at this level then a ticket to the Top 14, France's highest domestic rugby competition, awaits him.
The initial switch from league to union in early 2023 with Sydney University was the first challenge for the former barnstroming St Pat's prop, now language and cultural barriers have been the next thing to navigate.
However, Stait said the facilities, teammates and coaching have helped him start unlocking more of his potential.
"The experience has been challenging but amazing at the same time," he said.
"Learning the language and the cultural changes have been the hardest parts but I'm enjoying the challenge.
"Travelling to play rugby all over France has been pretty cool, seeing new places and how different one spot an hour down the road is from Bayonne. Bayonne is pretty well on the ocean but an hour away are snow covered mountains.
"It's pretty cool training and playing with boys that get selected for their country to play in the Under 20s World Cup, and even the pros. Every day you see a handful that just played in the recent World Cup.
"We have brand new facilities here in Bayonne with top notch equipment. We also have two fields - one grass and the other turf. One is even under cover."
Stait has already fallen in love with the city of Bayonne, which is home to 50,000 people and is tucked away in the south-west corner of France in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.
"The cultural change has been different something I've never experienced - the food, language, people, streets - everything. Even driving on the right side of the road. But once you get it down pat it's all pretty cool," he said.
"I love it here. Bayonne its self is very festive, there is always something happening."
Stait is keen to make his return from a shoulder injury, which has kept him out of Bayonnais' last two matches.
He'll be available for the next game, which will be away to CA Briviste Correze on Sunday local time - a very winnable match for the mid-table Bayonne.
Stait hopes the match can be the start of a strong run home for him over the back half of the campaign.
"While I was at Sydney Uni I dislocated my shoulder, it has given me a little grief causing me to miss a few games here but we are working and building on it so hopefully I'm not too far off returning," he said.
"I have managed to crack the starting team in a couple of games which has kept me keen and wanting to learn. We have lost a couple of close games against the top sides so we are not too far off.
"My goals for the remainder of the year are to keep working hard and learn new skills while also staying on the field and playing good footy.
"I just want to do what I can for the team."
