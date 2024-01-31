Bulldogs excited to have five teams working together in 2024

FIVE Bathurst Bulldogs teams training together is something that the club can't say they've done for some time.
But on Tuesday evening at Learmonth Park a strong turnout of players came together for the club's training session, where the return of a Bulldogs colts squad in 2024 has bolstered the number of blue and gold jerseys on show.
The shift from 18s to an under 19s age group for this year's Central West Rugby Union season has allowed Bulldogs to quickly garner plenty of support for the club's first team in the age group since 2019.
Bulldogs have brought in a coaching trio of Shane Cantrill, Col Kemp and Michael Begley to lead the group.
Cantrill said he's been blown away by the support the city's younger players have thrown behind the club's return to the competition.
"It started from a great reaction from the Central West to have this competition. We're excited about giving kids in the 18s and 19s age group games against players their own age," he said.
"In the last few years they'd be playing in second or third grade, which is a bit tough, and we've lost a lot of kids from it.
"We just want as many kids as we can get coming along to play a game of footy."
Cantrill was one of the driving forces behind getting a team together in the age group after the announcement by Central West Rugby Union.
He believes that a healthy colts competition is vital for the future of the game in the region.
"Colts has a great history in the Central West," he said.
"I've been lucky enough to help with a few colts sides over the years and helping out with the age group at Central West.
"There will certainly be a few towns that'll have a few 16s and 17s playing - and we'll be the same - but we want to introduce to a higher level of rugby without losing them.
"We've had a great reaction with some kids and hopefully that'll improve over the next few months, and from there we will be able to sort out some positions."
Bulldogs' other coaches for the season include Adam Miles, Jared Sheppeard (thirds), Matt Waterford, Pip McIntosh (women's), Chris Plunkett, Dean Oxley (firsts), Matt McRobert and Adam Dwyer (seconds).
The Central West Rugby Union season begins on April 20 for Bulldogs, with a home round against Orange Emus.
