'Fantastic result': Solar farm firm welcomes approval, gives idea of timeline

THE firm behind a controversial solar farm east of Bathurst has described its approval as a "fantastic result".
The NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) recently announced its approval of the Glanmire Solar Farm, but with conditions that include the "maintenance of the site's agricultural land capability to maximise current and future opportunities for dual land use".
The project is being headed up by UK-based Elgin Energy, which first proposed the construction of a solar farm at Glanmire, on Bathurst's outskirts, back in 2020.
The development has been strongly opposed by the Glanmire Action Group, which includes neighbouring property owners, and by local state MP Paul Toole, who has pointed out that Bathurst is not included in the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone created by the previous NSW Government.
An almost 170-page response to community submissions document released last year in regards to the solar farm said there were six public submissions received in support of the project during the exhibition of the environmental impact statement and 131 public submissions received in objection.
Elgin Energy managing director for Australia, Tim Averill, told the Western Advocate that the project's approval was a "fantastic result" and that his firm had a "strong track record" in site selection.
"We believe this has always been a suitable location due to the high solar resource, road access off the Great Western Highway, strong grid connection including existing infrastructure, minimal visual impact and generally a flat undulating site," he said.
"The project will significantly contribute towards the NSW Government's aim of reaching net zero by 2050, by supplying clean renewable energy into the grid.
"This clean energy is critical to replace the fossil fuel energy from nearby coal-fired power plants. It would also reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contribute to meeting international climate change commitments and aid transition towards cleaner electricity generation."
Mr Averill indicated that the project is unlikely to start in 2024.
"We expect the project to be ready to start construction in 2025 with a 12-18 month build period to connect to the grid," he said.
Mr Averill said the project will provide a number of benefits to the community, including jobs and meeting renewable energy targets.
"There will be positive opportunities for both local and regional businesses to support in both the delivery and operation of the project," he said.
He said approximately 150 employees will be needed during the construction period of about 12 months, and there will be approximately three ongoing jobs during the operational phase.
"The project will also support local services such as hospitality and accommodation," he said.
He said it will contribute to "progress towards the NSW government renewable energy targets, annual reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and generation of enough clean electricity to power approximately 24,000 NSW homes, which is enough electricity to power the Bathurst population".
Ongoing community benefits, according to Mr Averill, will come through "a local community benefit scheme of $18,000 per annum" and "the battery energy storage will also help strengthen the local grid network".
The $152 million solar farm will be located approximately seven kilometres east of Bathurst, adjacent to the Great Western Highway.
It will feature a 60-megawatt (MW) solar farm and a 60 MW/120 MW-hour battery.
