Meet the newest Stannies Men: St Stanislaus' College hosted welcome BBQ

SCHOOL is back for 2024, and to greet new students and families into St Stanislaus' College, a welcome barbecue was held on the Priest's Lawn.
This barbecue was held after school hours on Friday, February 2, as a chance for new students to meet and greet and take a trip around the grounds.
This was especially important for those starting year 7, as well as parents and other family members.
The barbecue was open to both boarders and day boys and was organised by the Parents and Friends Association of Stannies.
Approximately 200 people attended the event, and there were plenty of staff making the rounds and introducing themselves to the newest members of the Stannies community.
Plenty of sausage sandwiches were on offer, as well as other food items and cold drinks.
A Western Advocate representative attended the welcome barbecue, and snapped some pictures of the newest Stannies men.
Is there anybody you recognise?
