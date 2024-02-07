Spare a thought: Prince Harry's book tops list for local library readers

MORE than 225,000 items were borrowed from Bathurst City Library in 2023 and there were a staggering 98,617 visits through its doors over 12 months.
That's close to 2000 visits each week.
Librarian Patou Clerc said the library was a popular place and people visit for all sorts of reasons.
"They borrow from the library collections, but also to use the space to read, relax and socialise, connect to the free wi-fi, use the library computers, photocopiers and scanners, and attend our program of events," she said.
And more than 10,000 Bathurstians take advantage of the library's free membership, with 1192 people joining the library in 2023. And there was plenty for them to choose from.
"Twenty per cent of these were electronically. This includes DVDs, CDs, non-fiction and fiction books for adults and children, movie streaming, audiobooks and magazines," Ms Clerc said.
As for what was popular among readers? It was a mixed bag: inclusions in the list ranged from autobiographies to a children's book about brushing your teeth!
Prince Harry's Spare was the most popular adult non-fiction title and travel books also rated highly.
Here's what caught the attention of readers in various categories.
Top 5 adult non-fiction
Top 5 adult fiction
Top 5 picture books
Top 5 junior fiction
Top 5 travel books
In addition to loaning books in 2023, the library team delivered 263 programs (an average of 22 programs per month), reaching an audience of more than 7000 people.
Programs included early literacy (Baby Rhyme Time and Story Time), tech help through the monthly Computer Coffee Club, and talks and information sessions on a wide range of topics.
Ms Clerc said among other highlights for 2023 were hosting sessions of the Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival at the library and hosting big names such as Judy Nunn, Richard Glover in conversation with Simon Marnie, and renowned Wiradyuri writer Anita Heiss.
